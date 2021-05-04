Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.29. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

