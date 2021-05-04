Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 23,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

