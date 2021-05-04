T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

