Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of TRHC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

