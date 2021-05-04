Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

