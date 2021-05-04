Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

TVE opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$808.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

