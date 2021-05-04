Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 58497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.