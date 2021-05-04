TD Securities Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $51.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.46.

MEOH stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

