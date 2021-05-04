TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMVWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

