Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $485.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $417.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.30 and a 200-day moving average of $394.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

