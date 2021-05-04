Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.