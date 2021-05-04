Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

