Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

