Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,391,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

