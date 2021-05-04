Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. 339,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,410. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

