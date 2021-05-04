TELUS (TSE:T) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 334,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,337. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.02 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.55. The stock has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

