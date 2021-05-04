Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,421.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00085814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.74 or 0.00856329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.94 or 0.09865266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00101057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044762 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

