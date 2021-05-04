Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.100-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $910,056 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

