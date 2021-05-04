TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $106.52 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007199 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,990,605,111 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.