Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.60 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $687.41 and its 200 day moving average is $659.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

