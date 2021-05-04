Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.91. 338,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $687.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.28. The company has a market cap of $647.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.60 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.