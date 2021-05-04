Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.81 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

