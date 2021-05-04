Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.