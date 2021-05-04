Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $122.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

