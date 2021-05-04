TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $88.23 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

