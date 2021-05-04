Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 29.3% in April

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

