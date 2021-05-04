The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report sales of $443.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

NYSE AAN opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the period.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

