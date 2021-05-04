The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

