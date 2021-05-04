The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

