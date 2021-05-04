The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.22.

The Boeing stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557,191. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.