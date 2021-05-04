The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

