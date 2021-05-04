The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

CC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 1,320,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

