The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.87.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

