The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.