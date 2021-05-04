The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.69 ($129.05).

Shares of AIR opened at €99.91 ($117.54) on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.44.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

