The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,300 and have sold 27,864 shares worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen increased their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

