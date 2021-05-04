The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Up 4.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43). Approximately 313,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 389,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50 ($3.29).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £435.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.71.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

