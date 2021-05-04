The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

