The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $167.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

