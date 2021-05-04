The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $330.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $331.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

