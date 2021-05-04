The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

