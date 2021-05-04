The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

HHC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $108.14. 228,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

