The Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $787.84 million, a P/E ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

