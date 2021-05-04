The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

