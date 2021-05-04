The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 11,596,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,412. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

