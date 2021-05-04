The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

