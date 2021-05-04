The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $21,508,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 55,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,431. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

