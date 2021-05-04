The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

