The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.73 million.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 247,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

