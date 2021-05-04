The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $74.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

NYSE SO opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

